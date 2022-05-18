Incline Equity Partners Invests in Certified Collision Group

Certified Collision Group (CCG) the provider of business development and vendor management solutions to the collision repair market, announced that it has partnered with Incline Equity Partners to enhance its affiliate value proposition, expand its strategic partnerships, and explore new markets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Incline Equity Partners, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a private equity firm investing in manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. According to the company, it generally seeks growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures