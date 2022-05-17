CollisionWeek

Steve Laudermilch Named EVP of Mitchell Casualty Solutions Group

P&C executive will head company’s auto casualty and workers’ comp technology division.

Enlyte, the parent brand of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, announced that Steve Laudermilch has joined the company to serve as executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s casualty solutions group (CSG).

With 25 years of senior leadership experience in workers’ compensation and auto casualty claims, Laudermilch will be charged with leading Mitchell’s CSG, bringing cutting-edge claims technology and workflow connectivity solutions to the auto casualty and workers’ comp markets, while helping restore the lives of injured drivers and employees.

“We’re very excited and honored to have Steve

