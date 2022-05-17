NADA and Industry Partners Urge Congress to Act on Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Bill

The National Automobile Dealers Association, joined by 12 industry partners, sent a letter May 16 to U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) in support of H.R. 6394, a bipartisan bill to combat rising catalytic convertor theft in the U.S. The “Preventing Auto Recycling Theft (PART) Act” is the first congressional bill to address the growing national problem of catalytic converter thefts, which are costing businesses and vehicle owners millions of dollars annually.

“Catalytic converter theft is a major concern for dealers nationwide,” said NADA president and CEO Mike Stanton.