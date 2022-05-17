BASF and BMW Group Use Renewable Raw Materials for Automotive Coatings

Matte Clearcoat and e-coat avoid around 40% of CO2 each using biomass balance approach.

The BMW Group is the first vehicle manufacturer to place its trust in more sustainable automotive OEM coatings certified according to BASF’s biomass balance approach. The BMW Group has chosen to use BASF Coatings’ CathoGuard 800 ReSource e-coat at its plants in Leipzig, Germany, and Rosslyn, South Africa, and the iGloss matte ReSource clearcoat throughout Europe.

Renewable raw materials such as bio-waste or waste from sewage treatment plants serve as the starting material for the paints. The CO2 savings determined in a TÜV-certified process amount to