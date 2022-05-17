ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Test

Test designed to assess if technicians have knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS systems.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has introduced an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4). The test is designed to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks.

“Because ADAS service is becoming a very important vehicle repair service, our stakeholders requested that we develop a certification test that demonstrates that automotive service professionals are qualified to perform ADAS service,” said Tim Zilke,