1Collision Network Adds 4 Collision Repair Center MSO to Network in Southern California

1Collision announced the addition of All Magic Paint & Body’s four locations in Southern California to the 1Collision network. Established more than 30 years ago, the business operates body shops in Norco, Eastvale, Moreno Valley and Fontana, Calif.

“Every single day of our lives, we have to go out there and give our best when it comes to customer service, quality, education and employees,” said Ellie Adri, president and CEO of the company. “1Collision has the support we need to be able to do this moving forward.”

“We are excited to be part of an organization with a bright future,”