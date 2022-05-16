Mercedes-Benz USA Announces Voluntary Do Not Drive Recall for Select 2006-2012 ML, GL and R-Class Vehicles

Loss of brake assist could increase risk of crash.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Mercedes-Benz USA will conduct a voluntary recall of approximately 292,287 ML-, GL- and R-Class vehicles produced during the 2006-2012 model year period for potentially corroded brake boosters. The corrosion could severely affect braking capability, increasing the risk of a crash.

After extended time in the field and in conjunction with water exposure, the corrosion might lead to a leakage of the brake booster. Leakage in the brake booster could lead to reduced braking power and an increase in the brake pedal forces required to slow the vehicle and/or to potentially increased stopping distances.

Additionally, in rare cases of very severe corrosion, a particularly strong or hard braking maneuver could cause mechanical damage in the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system would fail. In such a rare case, it would not be possible to slow or stop the vehicle via the service brake.

Before the issue occurs, drivers might notice a change in the feel of the brake pedal and/or hissing/airflow noises when applying the brake pedal.

MBUSA confirms there are no known crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Customers with affected vehicles can take their vehicles to an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer for inspection. Vehicles that do not exhibit advanced corrosion may continue to be driven with no further action. Vehicles that show advanced corrosion will have an additional test performed to ensure the functionality of the brake booster. Vehicles that pass the additional test may be driven for up to two years but must return for an additional repair. Vehicles that do not pass the additional test will require a brake booster replacement for free.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 to see if their vehicle is under recall.