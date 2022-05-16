Classic Collision Acquires Five Collision Repair Centers in Tennessee

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of five ABRA Auto Body collision repair facilities in Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Hixson, Tenn.

With over three decades of auto body repair experience, the ABRA team is committed to taking care of their customers’ auto repairs through quality workmanship, superior service, and dedication to detail in everything they do. “We are grateful to have made deep connections and delivered exceptional repair experiences in our community and we look forward to carrying this on with Classic,” stated Keith Clingan, owner.

“As we establish our presence in yet another new market, we welcome the ABRA team