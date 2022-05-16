AIA Canada Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Executive Committee

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced the election of three new directors to the 2022-2023 AIA Canada Board of Directors, along with further changes to its Board during the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 11, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This was the first in-person AGM in two years. The 2020 and 2021 AGMs were presented in an online format due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to ensure the safety of our members.

The newly elected members of the Board are: