AASP/NJ Invites Industry Professionals to Open Discussion Town Hall Meeting May 19

This rapidly changing industry never seems to get any easier. Parts issues due to supply chain woes, an insufficient labor rate and advancing technology are just a few of the obstacles burdening shop owners day in and day out. With this in mind, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. to give collision repairers an opportunity to speak their minds about the various challenges they battle every day.

“This special meeting presents an opportunity that rarely occurs