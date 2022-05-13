AASP-MN 27th Annual Golf Outing June 15

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers – Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced its 27th Annual Golf Outing will be held on Wednesday, June 15th at Majestic Oaks Golf Club, Ham Lake, Minn. Over 150 AASP-MN members, their employees, industry vendors, and insurance representatives are expected to enjoy the day of golf and socializing.

Play will begin at noon, followed by a social hour/dinner and awards presentation. The cost to participate is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome. Golf holes are also available to sponsor for $350 each.

A registration flyer is available to download as an Adobe Acrobat file.