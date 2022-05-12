Fix Auto UK Announces Mental Health Support for Network Partners

To mark Mental Health Week 2022, Fix Auto UK launched a major initiative which will result in every Franchise Partner within its network having at least one qualified first aider specializing in mental health support.
The initiative is being spearheaded by Regional Business Manager Carl Norton who has recently become a Mental Health First Aid Trainer, after Fix Auto UK sponsorship enabling him to train
