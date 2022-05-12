Ed Litman Named VP Procurement at Certified Collision Group

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of VP Procurement.

Litman has three decades of experience in the collision repair industry including a 20-year leadership role as VP Procurement with ABRA.

Litman said, “After a year of part-time consulting, I was ready to get back in the game. And after spending 22 years helping grow ABRA from a small multi-shop operator to a $3 Billion MSO, I believe I can bring a unique perspective to CCG.”

CCG’s COO Marty Evans agrees, “Ed