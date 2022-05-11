CollisionWeek

Refinish Distributors Alliance Gathered at Spring IMPACT Performance Conference in Indianapolis

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners, and guests gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Ind. on April 25-27. This was RDA’s first meeting in two and half years and delivered great networking opportunities, excellent meeting content, team building with local generosity, and an awesome time for attendees. 

The meeting kicked off with keynote speaker Derek Daly a World Class Formula One and Indy 500 driver, ‘Master of Fast’, entrepreneur and best-selling author. Derek was followed up by a team charity event for the Wheeler Mission and welcome reception and

