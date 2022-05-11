IBIS Flagship Global Summit Sets Sail for Monaco on June 15-17

After a two-year wait, IBIS is excited to announce that the global auto collision repair industry will finally come together at the IBIS Global Summit for an exclusive experience at the luxurious Le Méridien Hotel in Monaco between June 15-17.

The 2019 event, the last IBIS Summit to take place before the global pandemic, was held at the Grand Hotel Dino on the shores of Lake Maggiore, Baveno near Milan, Italy attracting over 320 delegates from the global collision repair community from over 30 countries. After such a long wait, IBIS Worldwide’s flagship event Global Summit 2022 promises to be even better.

More information about the 2022 IBIS Global Summit and registration is available online.

Boasting a packed, three-day agenda under the “Ready. Steady. Grow.” theme, IBIS Global Summit 2022 presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy top-tier content, meet influential speakers, and network with industry leaders from around the globe.

With eye-opening sessions on how staff shortages can be tackled, the need to optimize the supply chain, the future of vehicle repairs with EV’s and new-technology vehicles, and the impact of AI on the claims journey, details of the ever-evolving agenda can be found online.

IBIS CEO, Jason Moseley, commented, “We are so excited to finally deliver our flagship global summit face to face this year. It’s been a rollercoaster the last two years and to be able to see our international friends physically to celebrate over 20 years of IBIS is emotional. We have a stunning agenda and location to kick us off again, which we know will create an awesome environment for worldwide collaborative discussions.”

