Driven Brands and asTech Partner on Collision Repair Scanning and Diagnostics Program

asTech, a Repairify company, announced a partnership with Driven Brands to establish a formal scanning diagnostics program that enables its network of collision repair centers to access the full suite of asTech solutions for the highest quality and precision repairs.

“We have experienced significant growth in a highly fragmented automotive services market segment, so we look to partner with best-in-class suppliers, who can support our large-scale franchise family,” said Arlo Johnson, SVP of Claims Services for Collision, Driven Brands. “This helps us continue delivering high quality, safe repairs, on time, to our valued customers across the network.”

Driven Brands, the