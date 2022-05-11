CollisionWeek

Collision Warning Technology Coming to Mack Refuse Collection Trucks

Mack Trucks announced that it was offering a new routing program and a new safety offering for customers of the Mack LR Electric model refuse truck. Mack made the announcement at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, May 9-12, at the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California.

Mack launched the Electrify My Refuse Route Program, a unique-to-Mack campaign that rewards customers for sharing their refuse routes to prepare the fleet’s readiness for the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle. Mack also announced the availability of Sensta Technologies PreView collision warning technology on several Mack models, including the Mack LR Electric.

