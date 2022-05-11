Boyd Group Reports Sales of $556.8 Million in First Quarter, Up 32% Compared to Last Year

Continuing industry labor shortage and parts supply issues constrain growth. Company reports an unprecedented number of insurers increasing labor rates in response to wage and cost inflation.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) today announced sales of $556.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, up 32% from $421.6 million in the same period of 2021. The company reported same-store sales increased by 14.7% during the quarter compared to last year. The first quarter of 2022 had one additional selling and production day when compared to the same period of 2021, which increased selling and production capacity by approximately 1.6%.