May 24 CIECA Webinar Examines Data Sharing in the Collision Industry and Its Unintended Consequences

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, Data Sharing in the Collision Industry and Its Unintended Consequences, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 at 2 pm (EDT) and will feature Pete Tagliapietra, managing director at DATATOUCH, LLC.

Registration for the webinar is available online.

During the live broadcast, Tagliapietra will talk about the importance of Personal Identification Information (PII) and repair data privacy along with security trends in the collision industry. The discussion will also