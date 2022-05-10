CollisionWeek

Kaizen Collision Center Acquires Collision Repair Centers in California and Nevada

LNC Partners announced May 3 that Kaizen Collision Center completed the acquisitions of Certified Auto Body Center, a single-store collision repair shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mainline Auto Body Center, a single-store collision repair shop in Santa Maria, California, further expanding Kaizen’s presence on the West coast.

Kaizen Collision Center logoIn 2021, LNC Partners, a Northern Virginia-based private equity firm with over $500 million of capital under management, announced that it had invested in Kaizen Collision Center to support its continued growth strategy.

At the time, Kaizen operated 10 collision repair centers in Arizona and Southern California. The company’s website currently lists

