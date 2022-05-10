Canadian Insurer Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management

Mitchell today announced that Beneva, the largest insurance mutual in Canada, selected its enterprise claims management suite of solutions. These solutions are designed to improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy, helping Beneva meet the needs of its more than 3.5 million members and customers.

Beneva conducted an extensive review of its technology platforms before choosing Mitchell as its provider of automotive claims workflow, appraisal and total loss technologies.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jonathan Pilon, director of claims, commercial partnerships and appraisal at Beneva. “Using Mitchell’s innovative solutions, we can meet their expectations for