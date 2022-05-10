Bear River Mutual Selects CCC Platform to Deliver Better Claims Experiences

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) today announced Bear River Mutual Insurance Company will employ the CCC platform, leveraging the its AI and mobile claims solutions. Bear River Mutual staff will now have access to CCC’s digital tools to resolve claims more conveniently and efficiently for policyholders. CCC works with more than 300 auto insurers in the U.S., including 18 of the top 20 carriers.

“Since our founding, the Bear River Mutual team has focused on delivering excellent customer service and peace of mind to our policyholders,” said Duffy Pingree, President and CEO of Bear River Mutual. “We are confident CCC’s proven technology, powered by the industry’s leading data and insights, will help us continue delivering on these goals and prepare us to meet the evolving digital expectations of our policyholders.”

Bear River Mutual Insurance Company is Utah’s oldest mutual property and casualty insurance company. The company was organized July 1, 1909, in the Northern Utah farming community of Garland along the banks of the Bear River.

The insurer will use several offerings within CCC’s suite of claims solutions including mobile photo capture solution, Quick Estimate, and the industry’s first AI-powered estimating tool, Smart Estimate .

Immediately following an accident, digital photos of vehicle damage can be captured by drivers and shared through the CCC advanced cloud-based platform for insurer review. CCC’s photo analytics and advanced AI are then applied to help speed and inform key decisions and activities across the claim.

“The transition to digital claims processing has reached a tipping point as the industry leverages new technologies and artificial intelligence to accelerate outcomes for policyholders,” said Scott Janik, SVP of CCC’s Insurance Services Group. “We are excited to begin working with the Bear River Mutual team as they move toward a more digital, seamless, and straight through claims management experience as a means to further support their customers and deliver peace of mind in the moments that matter most.”