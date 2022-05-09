NABC Lone Star Cars for Pars Golf Fundraiser June 21 in Euless, Texas

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) will host the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, and a NABC Recycled Rides presentation, on Tuesday, June 21, at Texas Star Golf Club in Euless, Texas.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and NABC Drive Out Distraction campaigns that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament including:

Hole sponsorships

Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt

On-course beverages and breakfast

Apparel and tee packs

More information including on player registration and sponsorship is available online.