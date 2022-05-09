IIHS Evaluating Higher-Speed Test for Automatic Emergency Braking

Will research system performance at 45 mph that would cover 43% of police-reported rear-end crashes.

Now that nearly every new vehicle comes with automatic emergency braking (AEB), the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is looking for ways to encourage even better systems that can prevent more severe front-to-rear crashes that occur at higher speeds.

Through its ratings of front crash prevention systems and an industry commitment it helped facilitate, IIHS sought to make AEB systems virtually universal. This goal has been achieved. Under the voluntary commitment brokered by IIHS and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 12 out of 20