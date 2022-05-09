CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Deer Park, N.Y.

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision, a 25,000 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 13 Lucon Drive, in Deer Park, N.Y.

Scott Hotalen, owner of CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision, has been in the collision repair industry for several years and a part of the CARSTAR family since 1996. Now, he has opened his fifth collision repair facility and is looking forward to supporting another community.

“Our team is made up of some of the best technicians in the area and we are ready to expand with more of Long Island’s top tier technicians,” said