$5,000 Awarded to Northeast Trade Show Attendees

Ten attendees at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show walked away $500 richer, thanks to a fun and exciting contest that was a win-win for show-goers and exhibitors.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) awarded a total of $5,000 to 10 lucky attendees ($500 each) who were randomly selected throughout the weekend to win funds toward a purchase at the association’s flagship event.

“I am glad we were able to give back to the people who came out and supported the show,” commented AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “I’m sure it was a pleasant surprise for many