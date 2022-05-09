CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / $5,000 Awarded to Northeast Trade Show Attendees

$5,000 Awarded to Northeast Trade Show Attendees

By Leave a Comment

Ten attendees at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show walked away $500 richer, thanks to a fun and exciting contest that was a win-win for show-goers and exhibitors.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) awarded a total of $5,000 to 10 lucky attendees ($500 each) who were randomly selected throughout the weekend to win funds toward a purchase at the association’s flagship event.

“I am glad we were able to give back to the people who came out and supported the show,” commented AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “I’m sure it was a pleasant surprise for many

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey