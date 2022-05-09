10th Annual Cool Wheels Car Show Benefited Youth Automotive Training Center

Following a two-year hiatus, the Youth Automotive Training Center’s 10th Annual Cool Wheels Car Show returned to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach on Sunday, April 24. The community-building event supported YATC’s mission to give at-risk youth a second chance at success with all proceeds directly benefiting the students and graduates.

The 2022 Cool Wheels Car Show featured 1,129 cars, including antique roadsters, trucks, muscle cars and more. Trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the top three “Coolest of Show” entries, with Chevrolet dominating the field. The winners were: