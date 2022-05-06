Opus IVS and Driven Brands Announce Nationwide Collision Repair Diagnostic Partnership

Opus IVS announced today that Driven Brands has approved Opus IVS and its DriveSafe and ScanSafe diagnostic devices for use within its franchised and company-owned collision repair shops.

Driven Brands worked with Opus IVS to create an efficient workflow process for DriveSafe, allowing shops the opportunity to improve cycle time while performing OEM or aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, flash programming and ADAS calibrations – all fully integrated with CCC ONE software and data.

“Opus IVS is proud to be selected as a co-preferred vendor for Driven Brands, and we are looking forward to serving their collision repair brands,”