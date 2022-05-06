CollisionWeek

Fix Network Canada and Skills Ontario Launch Trades & Tech Truck to Help Recruit Youth to Pursue Careers in Skilled Trades

The Fix Network and Skills Ontario partnered once again to officially launch Skills Ontario’s new Trades & Tech Truck, a mobile experiential learning unit, at Fix Network’s facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada.

With activities and simulators, including modules simulating auto-painting, welding, electrical systems, heavy machinery and more, visitors of the Trades & Tech Truck were able to tour the unit and explore how Fix Network and Skills Ontario were inspiring youth to consider a career in skilled trades and technologies, in a unique and hands-on way.

The truck was launched in the presence of Parm Gill, MPP for Milton and

