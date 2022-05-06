CIECA Announces OEM Repair Procedures Committee

All industry stakeholders invited to join to help develop a more standardized approach to exchange repair procedure information.

CIECA has announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee focused on OEM repair procedures and build sheet data. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join.

“CIECA’s Emerging Technologies Committee was reviewing pain points in the collision industry and determined that OEM repair procedures and build sheet data needed to be addressed,” said Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager. “As a result, attendees proposed forming a new CIECA project committee to look at standardizing the data