AASP-MN Announce Auto Service and Collision Repair Scholarship Recipients

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced it has awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition or tools during the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are in the amounts of $500 or $1,500 and are made possible by generous donations from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee and Bill Smith Fund, as well as proceeds from AASP-MN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education fundraiser, which was held earlier this year.

Thirty-eight college and high school students from 12 schools submitted scholarship applications. Applications were reviewed by a committee of industry representatives,