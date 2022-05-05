Uni-Select Reports First Quarter Sales Up 10.7% to $409.6 million

FinishMaster US segment had 9.2% organic growth in quarter.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported consolidated sales of $409.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, up $39.5 million or 10.7% from the first quarter of 2021. The sales increase was driven by organic growth of 11.6%, with all three segments reporting positive organic growth, ranging between 9.2% and 14.8% for the quarter. This was driven primarily by increased demand and the impact of price increases. Organic growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency conversion effects. Consolidated organic growth continues to improve, reflecting the global market recovery from the COVID-19