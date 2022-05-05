GM and INRIX Join Forces to Leverage Connected Vehicle Data to Help Achieve Vision Zero Goals for Congestion and Crashes

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and INRIX Inc., the mobility analytics and connected car services provider, announced a collaboration to develop safety solutions to help transportation and planning agencies achieve road safety goals. Available first in the U.S., Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX is a cloud-based application that provides transportation officials with critical insights using crash, vehicle and vulnerable road user (VRU) information, in addition to data from the U.S. Census to help prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities.

“General Motors has outlined a vision for a world with zero crashes,