DCR Systems Signs License Agreement with Mirak Automotive Group

DCR Systems announced that Mirak Automotive Group in Arlington, Mass., is the second company to sign an area development licensing agreement with the company. The agreement provides access to DCR Systems’ full turnkey operating model.

“Like many collision repair businesses, Mirak Automotive Group was impacted during the pandemic and hadn’t fully recovered. At the same time, they went through some leadership changes,” said Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO of DCR Systems, based in Ohio. “We’ve been able to help them get back on track and grow their business.”

“The DCR Systems operating model is about having standardized processes, not only