Scott Kaboos Named OEM Technical Lead at I-CAR

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the addition of Scott Kaboos, a 20-year industry veteran, to the newly created position of Principal, OEM Technical Lead, and will also serve as a collision repair Subject Matter Expert (SME). Kaboos joins I-CAR following several years with American Honda Motor, where he led the development of Honda’s Collision Repair Technical and Training Programs.

Kaboos’s responsibilities will involve further building I-CAR’s technical collaboration with all vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), including collaborative curriculum, training, technical information and technical services initiatives. He will also