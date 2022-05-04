CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Scott Kaboos Named OEM Technical Lead at I-CAR

Scott Kaboos Named OEM Technical Lead at I-CAR

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the addition of Scott Kaboos, a 20-year industry veteran, to the newly created position of Principal, OEM Technical Lead, and will also serve as a collision repair Subject Matter Expert (SME). Kaboos joins I-CAR following several years with American Honda Motor, where he led the development of Honda’s Collision Repair Technical and Training Programs.

Scott Kaboos was named Principal, OEM Technical Lead at I-CAR.

Kaboos’s responsibilities will involve further building I-CAR’s technical collaboration with all vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), including collaborative curriculum, training, technical information and technical services initiatives. He will also

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey