Mike Rowe to Keynote at Auto Glass Week

Emmy-winning host, best-selling author, executive producer, and trades advocate Mike Rowe will be the keynote speaker at Auto Glass Week 2022 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 15. Rowe is one of the nation’s most respected leaders of championing vocations through series such as Dirty Jobs and Somebody’s Gotta Do It. He has held countless interviews speaking about the skills gap and the importance of trades.

During Thursday’s Keynote, Mike Rowe will discuss his insights, thoughts, and lessons