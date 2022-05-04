CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Centers in California and Idaho

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has acquired Costelli & Pardini Auto Body, a San Francisco Bay Area collision repair shop located at 2002 Palm Ave in San Mateo, Calif., and Ruben’s Body Shop located at 911 3rd St S in Nampa, Idaho.

Crash Champions logoThe acquisition of Costelli & Pardini gives Crash Champions 34 locations across California, and follows the Company’s earlier Northern California acquisitions of Anderson-Behel Body Shop, American Autobody Specialist, All American Paint and Body, Diablo Auto Body, and two collision repair centers previously owned and operated by collision industry veteran Danny Greenwald and his family.

The acquisition of

