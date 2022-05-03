Registration Opens for 2022 SEMA Show

Registration for the 2022 SEMA Show, taking place November 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. is now open online.

“The SEMA Show is where industry professionals go to grow existing relationships, create new ones, and push their businesses forward,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA Vice President of Events. “Exhibitors are eager to showcase their products and services to the tens of thousands of qualified professionals in attendance.”

Booth selection for this year’s SEMA Show ramped up in recent weeks as exhibitors prepared to select their booth locations during Priority Space Selection, a weeks-long process taking place