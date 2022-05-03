Louisiana Tops State Farm List of Top States for Hurricane Claims Last Year

Last year one in four hurricane claims were auto claims.
In 2021, State Farm received around 119,000 claims from hurricanes in nine states totaling approximately $1.2 billion in claims paid to help customers repair and rebuild. The storms included in the 2021 claims data include Henri, Nicholas and Ida. These storms had a major impact on nine states listed as the top states for hurricane claims in 2021. Louisiana was the top state with 75,400 home and auto claims at $866 million paid to customers.
One in four State Farm claims from the named storms in 2021 were auto claims.
