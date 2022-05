Ford Launches Certified Glass Network

Network seeks to ensure Ford and Lincoln vehicle glass installation using original equipment procedures and parts.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) yesterday announced the launch of the Ford Certified Glass Network (FCGN) that provides training and certification requirements for qualified, enrolled glass installers offering Original Equipment (OEM) glass replacement on Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

According to the company, original equipment windshields and glass are built and tested to function as part of a system, providing structural support in an accident and promoting clear, undistorted vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as Lane-Keeping, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Braking, Evasive Steering