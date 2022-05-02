Crash Champions Acquires Two Florida Collision Repair Centers in Separate Transactions

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its Southern Florida footprint through the acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies, a single shop located at 8401 SE Federal Highway in Hobe Sound, and Paint-N-Motion, Inc., a single shop located at 23732 SW 132 Ave in Homestead. The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives the Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.

“While the Crash Champions brand has only been in Florida for less than a year, we have already established a significant following thanks to the great work being done at