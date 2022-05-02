CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Two Florida Collision Repair Centers in Separate Transactions

Crash Champions Acquires Two Florida Collision Repair Centers in Separate Transactions

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its Southern Florida footprint through the acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies, a single shop located at 8401 SE Federal Highway in Hobe Sound, and Paint-N-Motion, Inc., a single shop located at 23732 SW 132 Ave in Homestead. The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives the Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.

Crash Champions logo“While the Crash Champions brand has only been in Florida for less than a year, we have already established a significant following thanks to the great work being done at

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey