CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Up in April

Consumer Sentiment Up in April

By Leave a Comment

Rising wages drives both optimism, pessimism on inflation.

Consumers voiced much more positive views in April, rising 9.8% above March, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 65.2 in April, up from 59.4 in March, but well below last April’s 88.3—so far, President Biden’s peak. The Expectations Index rose to 62.5 in April, up from 54.3 in March, and the Current Conditions Index rose more modestly, to 69.4 in April from 67.2 in March. Compared with a year ago, both indices lost about 25% of their value.

Consumer sentiment is viewed as

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey