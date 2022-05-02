ASE Plastics Identification for Effective Repairs Webinar May 3

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled “Plastics Identification for Effective Repairs.”

Registration for the event is available online.

Plastics are used extensively in today’s vehicles, but does that mean that plastic parts need to be discarded if damaged? Kurt Lammon and John Wilburn with Polyvance will show webinar participants that plastics can be repaired, and the correct path begins with understanding the type of plastic to match the proper repair method.

Topics for the webinar include: