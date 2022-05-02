CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Plastics Identification for Effective Repairs Webinar May 3

ASE Plastics Identification for Effective Repairs Webinar May 3

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled “Plastics Identification for Effective Repairs.”

Registration for the event is available online.

Plastics are used extensively in today’s vehicles, but does that mean that plastic parts need to be discarded if damaged? Kurt Lammon and John Wilburn with Polyvance will show webinar participants that plastics can be repaired, and the correct path begins with understanding the type of plastic to match the proper repair method.

Topics for the webinar include:

  • Identification of material – thermoset
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey