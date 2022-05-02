AASP/NJ Explored Prevailing Rates During April 28 Virtual Meeting with Tim Ronak

“Labor Rate is only part of the labor sale equation,” AkzoNobel’s Tim Ronak informed attendees during the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) virtual meeting on April 28. “Increasing Labor Rate may be valuable, but in many cases, shops are not even writing a fully documented sheet for all justifiable operations.”

The retail rate for collision repair is a shop’s individual posted rate, while a market rate is determined by averaging the retail rates of all shops within the market. In contrast, Ronak defined prevailing rate as “a construct that has evolved as a convenience for communication