CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

April marked the beginning of service for the 2022–2023 Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) Board of Directors.

AASP-MN 2019 logoThe Alliance welcomed new board members: Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto Repair, Corcoran, (Mechanical seat); Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie, (Collision seat); and Paul Yager, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Eagan (Associate Division Director).

They join other members of the Board, which include:

  • Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, President
  • Tom Archambault, BLVD Autoworks, St. Anthony, Immediate Past President
  • Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids, Secretary/Treasurer
  • Travis Doyle, Arrowhead Auto Body, Hermantown, Collision Division Director
  • Jeremy Nordgren, Nordgren Automotive, Medina, Mechanical Division Director
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey