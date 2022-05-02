AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

April marked the beginning of service for the 2022–2023 Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) Board of Directors.
The Alliance welcomed new board members: Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto Repair, Corcoran, (Mechanical seat); Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie, (Collision seat); and Paul Yager, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Eagan (Associate Division Director).
They join other members of the Board, which include:
- Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, President
- Tom Archambault, BLVD Autoworks, St. Anthony, Immediate Past President
- Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids, Secretary/Treasurer
- Travis Doyle, Arrowhead Auto Body, Hermantown, Collision Division Director
- Jeremy Nordgren, Nordgren Automotive, Medina, Mechanical Division Director
