AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

April marked the beginning of service for the 2022–2023 Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) Board of Directors.

The Alliance welcomed new board members: Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto Repair, Corcoran, (Mechanical seat); Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie, (Collision seat); and Paul Yager, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Eagan (Associate Division Director).

They join other members of the Board, which include: