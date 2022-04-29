CollisionWeek

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Ninth Collision Repair Center

Wren’s Collision Group announced the acquisition of a new 15,000 sq. ft. collision repair center on Monday, April 18, located at 1852 Josh Pirkle Road in Braselton, Ga.

Established by Ray Wren, Wren’s Body Shop of Douglasville, Georgia first opened its doors to the public in 1954. With the latest acquisition, third-generation owners Phil and James Wren have expanded the company to nine collision repair centers across Georgia and Florida.

“Our customers can feel confident in our high standards, continuous technical training, and exceptional customer service that we’ve built our business on,” says James Wren.

