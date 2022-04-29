U.S. Length of Rental Continued to Increase in the First Quarter

LOR up nearly five days compared to last year.

According to the latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the first quarter of 2022 saw average Length of Rental (LOR) for collision replacement-related rentals increase 4.9 days when compared to 2021. This nearly five-day increase continues the trend of unprecedented industry increases, including an almost four (3.9) day increase in the fourth quarter of 2021.

While January is a traditional LOR peak time (along with June), historically the numbers tend to decrease in February and March. This stayed true in 2022 — but the numbers this year were much higher, with several