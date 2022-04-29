IAA Appoints Michael Sieger to Board of Directors

Board forms operations committee.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that it has appointed Michael Sieger to its Board of Directors, effective immediately as of the conclusion of the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. As a result of the appointment, IAA’s Board will expand to 10 directors, 9 of whom are independent. In addition, the IAA Board has formed an Operations Committee focused on driving operational performance.

Sieger served as Claims President at Progressive Insurance from 2015 to 2021, where he was responsible for overall claims strategy and led the organization