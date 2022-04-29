CollisionWeek

Ford Begins Production of Electric F-150

Ford (NYSE:F) began production of its all-new, electric F-150 Lightning pickup this week at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center within Ford’s historic Rouge Complex.

The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is the first Ford plant without traditional in-floor conveyor lines and instead uses robotic Autonomous Guided Vehicles to move F-150 Lightning trucks from workstation to station in the plant.

“Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “The Rouge is where Ford perfected the moving assembly line, making it a fitting backdrop as we make history

