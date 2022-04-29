1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network Southern California

1Collision announced the addition of VIP Auto Body, located in Chatsworth, Calif, a suburb of Los Angeles, to its network. Established more than 30 years ago, the business prides itself on delivering high-quality repair work and exceptional customer service. It is owned by cousins Chris Serobyan and Andy Seropian.

“We’re excited to join 1Collision and become part of the network,” said Serobyan.

“It’s great to be part of 1Collision and the support they provide to body shops,” added Seropian, who has always had a passion for working on vehicles.

“When we first visited VIP, I was blown away by how